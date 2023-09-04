Fairfield Auto Fest brings weekend of car-themed festivities to Village Green

Spectators and car enthusiasts from across Southwest Ohio will soon gather in Village Green Park in Fairfield for a weekend of car-themed festivities at Fairfield Auto Fest.

“Last year was our first year with the three-day event, and the community and surrounding areas just came out in droves. We had a huge crowd each of the three days. On the third day last year, it was a little rainy, but still, it was a great crowd. We have food trucks for each day, along with live music and activities,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.

Fairfield Auto Fest a car show, live music, food and beverages and more Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“This is an event the entire community can get behind and enjoy. There’s always cars, trucks, and vehicles that are amazing to look at. Then, you throw in the food trucks, live music, and everything that is going on, and it really is a three-day festival that just happens to be focused on all of these stunning cars that people put all this time and energy into to show them off,” Sheldrick said.

The Friday Night Meet – Under the Lights presented by Good Enough Garage Show will be 6-9 p.m. The next day, Fairfield Auto Fest will welcome the 15th Annual Village Green Car Show from 3:30-10 p.m., and on Sunday the event will be capped off by the Aubrey Rose Foundation British Car Day from noon-4 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.

Friday Night Meet – Under the Lights presented by Good Enough Garage will feature live music from DV8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food vendors on site will include DawgHouse, Kona Ice, Nacho Average Taco Cart, and Sweets & Meats BBQ. Described as “new school stance cars,” there were around 500 cars on display in 2022.

Presented by Barry Brown Paving, LLC, the 15th annual car show Saturday is a fundraiser that will showcase hundreds of classic and antique cars. Cars will be parked along Wessel Drive as well as in parking areas throughout Village Green Park. More than 200 cars have previously been on display.

Monies raised will benefit the Fairfield Community Foundation’s Lisa Brown Scholarship Fund. Those who don’t register a vehicle may also donate to the scholarship fund at fairfieldcommunityfoundation.org.

Barry Brown, a Fairfield native and the show’s coordinator, set up the scholarship fund in memory of his late wife, Lisa, who passed away from Colon Cancer. Lisa Brown volunteered for many years at Fairfield West Elementary.

The Village Green Car Show will feature antique cars from the 1930s and ‘40s on up to classics from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display. Car enthusiasts from Cincinnati, Dayton, Kentucky and Indiana will participate.

On Saturday night at 7 p.m., there will be live music from The Belairs, a Cincinnati-based, Vegas-style show group, who will return to perform crowd favorites from the 1950s, and 60s.

Sunday’s show from noon to 4 p.m. will be presented by the British Car Club of Greater Cincinnati. Proceeds will benefit the Aubrey Rose Foundation. The event will feature live music from The McCartney Project from 1-3 p.m. Featuring MGs, Triumphs and more, more than 160 cars have previously been on display.

How to go

What: Fairfield Auto Fest – Three days of car shows at Village Green Park

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Village Green Park, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info: fairfield-city.org/584/Fairfield-Auto-Fest.