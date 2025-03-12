Fairfield approves land swap agreement with Hamilton

“This is an unbeatable opportunity. I call this a … generational opportunity that (we) will not get again,” said Councilman Tim Meyers. “This is good stuff.”

Two years ago, Fairfield proposed the land swap with Hamilton, which gives Hamilton a new well and gives Fairfield a prime piece of land in its Town Center for development.

Under the agreement, Hamilton would give Fairfield a 4.4-acre parcel adjacent to its fire headquarters at the corner of Nilles Road and Wessel Drive, in the city’s Town Center. The land has a well that is in need of major repairs and an associated building.

In exchange for that land, Fairfield would pay up to $1.75 million to drill a new well for Hamilton on an undeveloped, eight-acre site to the north of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields off Groh Lane that would be deeded to Hamilton.

“Thanks to the City of Hamilton for partnering with us and making (this deal) good for both of us,’’ said Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus.

“We meet on a regular basis with their leadership and this is what it takes to be good neighbors.”

A test well on the site has already been dug, and test results show it’s a good place for a well. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has already given a green light to the project.

The second swap involves two adjacent properties on River Road near Marsh Park. Fairfield would split 4.7 acres of its 30-acre property at 6300 River Road and deed it to Hamilton.

Hamilton would give Fairfield a 4.1-acre parcel that fronts River Road. The land had been purchased for a potential well by Hamilton in 1999, but by today’s standards a raw well couldn’t be put there.