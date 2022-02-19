Ex-Miami University parking supervisor pleads guilty to stealing nearly $50,000

“He had been there (MU) a while and he really exploited the trust his supervisors placed in him,” Baker said. “At the end of the day he was supposed to go over to the parking garages, empty out the cash in the machines and then make a deposit. He stopped (making deposits) in 2019.”

It was at a time that Miami University was switching over to all digital forms of payment, so the thefts when undiscovered for a while, the assistant prosecutor said.

The tip-off was the second part of the theft scheme when Jessie made refunds on disputed parking payments to himself using card readers he had access to, according to prosecutors. There is a system for reimbursement of disputed parking payments made by credit or debit cards. Jessie began using that system to refund himself and loading the money on debit cards in his possession, according to Baker.

“He issued himself approximately $30,000 worth of refunds. Starting slow, but then bumping it up to giving himself refunds of $250 and $500,” Baker said.

Jessie used the reloadable card to make various purchases for his personal use from Amazon, including cooking related items.

“The purchases were definitely wants and not needs,” Baker said. “I think this was really a crime of opportunity. He saw that he had access to these funds and that his immediate supervisors trusted him.”

Jessie’s attorney Wayne Staton declined comment.

The case was investigated by Miami University Police who collected a “bevy” of evidence that led to the plea, the assistant prosecutor said.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Jessie’s sentencing for March 24. The charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 12 months in jail. Jessie is free on his own recognizance.