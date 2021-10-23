journal-news logo
X

Endangered Missing Alert issued for Sharonville man with Alzheimer’s

Russell Flynn
Caption
Russell Flynn

News
By Daniel Susco
19 minutes ago

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Sharonville man with Alzheimer’s who drove away from his home and did not return Friday evening.

Russell Flynn, 84, was last seen around 9 p.m. wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Flynn is white, five feet eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle is an orange 1966 Ford Mustang like the one pictured below, with Ohio plate number 209XHM.

ajc.com

Police said to call 911 if you see either Flynn or the vehicle, or to call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
What they’re saying: Middletown residents react to proposed $1.3...
3
Police: Middletown church vandalized causing thousands of dollars in...
4
Man dies of stab wound in Hanover Twp.; sheriff’s office questioning...
5
Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters win round on ‘The Voice,’ a Fairfield...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top