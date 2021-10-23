Endangered Missing Alert issued for Sharonville man with Alzheimer’s

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Sharonville man with Alzheimer’s who drove away from his home and did not return Friday evening.
Russell Flynn, 84, was last seen around 9 p.m. wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Flynn is white, five feet eight inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle is an orange 1966 Ford Mustang like the one pictured below, with Ohio plate number 209XHM.
Police said to call 911 if you see either Flynn or the vehicle, or to call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.
