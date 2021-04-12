X

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for woman with dementia in Middletown

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Deborah Riley, 72, after she left her Middletown home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, and hasn't returned.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Deborah Riley, 72, after she left her Middletown home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, and hasn't returned.

News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Middletown police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 72-year-old woman with dementia who left her home Saturday night and didn’t return.

Deborah Riley has gray hair and brown eyes and is 5′5 tall and 215 pounds.

We have initiated a Code Red Emergency call. The message you are receiving is about a missing elderly female,Deborah...

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Sunday, April 11, 2021

She left her home on Lincoln Street in Middletown around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t returned.

Anyone who sees Riley or is aware of her location should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.