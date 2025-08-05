Employee merry-go-round in Middletown development departments questioned

Following the resignations of two directors of community and economic development in Middletown, people have voiced concerns about what the resignations might mean for the city.

Heather Gibson, owner of Triple Moon Coffee Company, said the city “can’t keep doing this.”

“We have really got to get on stable ground,” she said.

“I don’t know the inner workings of the city and what goes on over there, but it just seems like...if we’re going to move forward in any way, shape or form, we need to have people here who are committed and who are staying and if there’s a problem, then we need to fix it, wherever that problem lies.”

Ashley Combs, city manager, told the Journal-News the city does not “comment on personnel matters” after being asked for more information on the resignations.

Luis Rodriguez, assistant director of community and economic development, and Lisha Morlan, director of community and economic development, both left their positions in July.

Morlan’s last day will be Aug. 6.

Nathan Cahall, assistant city manager, resigned in early June.

All three did not respond to request for comment on their resignations.

Gibson said she is worried about the status of ongoing development projects that Rodriguez and Morlan oversaw, including redevelopment of the former Towne Mall, the $200 million Renaissance Pointe project and downtown Middletown refresh efforts.

“We start going in a direction and then someone new takes over...and it’s like full stop, rewind, let’s start over again,” she said.

Combs said projects overseen by Rodriguez and Morlan have been handed over to appropriate staff members for management and ongoing development.

“External stakeholders associated with these projects are now collaborating with the relevant city staff contacts, and both private and public partnerships will continue to support community and economic development initiatives,” Combs said.

Following the resignations, Journal-News asked Combs about the city’s retention and recruitment efforts.

While the city does not have a specific retention policy, there are multiple programs to support employee retention, such as professional development opportunities, flexible work arrangements where applicable and a comprehensive benefits package, according to Combs.

To recruit, the city uses targeted job postings, partnerships with educational institutions and participated in job fairs. The city is also dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in its hiring practices, according to Combs.

To retain employees, the city offers competitive pay, benefits, advancement opportunities and create a supportive work environment, Combs said.

“We regularly evaluate these efforts to ensure they stay effective and meet employee needs,” Combs said.

Bolton, an external firm, completed a Classification and Compensation Market Study for Middletown in 2023 as part of these efforts.

While the job market today is competitive, especially for public service positions, Combs said the city benchmarks salaries and benefits, improves workplace flexibility and invests in professional development initiatives to attract candidates.

“Middletown is currently undertaking many exciting projects and offers ample growth opportunities, making it a great place to start or continue a career,” she said.

