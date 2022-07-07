Emergency crews investigate reported multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield Twp.

Emergency crews are investigating a reported multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township near the border with Hamilton Township.
The crash was reported in the 7000 block of River Road this afternoon.
Scanner traffic said that the crash may have involved three vehicles.
Several emergency vehicles responded to the crash, but it is unclear how serious any injuries may be, or how many people may be injured.
Crews were still on scene at 9 p.m., according to Butler County dispatchers.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
About the Author