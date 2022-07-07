journal-news logo
Emergency crews investigate reported multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield Twp.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported in the 7000 block of River Road in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A multi-vehicle crash was reported in the 7000 block of River Road in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

40 minutes ago

Emergency crews are investigating a reported multi-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township near the border with Hamilton Township.

The crash was reported in the 7000 block of River Road this afternoon.

Scanner traffic said that the crash may have involved three vehicles.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the crash, but it is unclear how serious any injuries may be, or how many people may be injured.

Crews were still on scene at 9 p.m., according to Butler County dispatchers.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

