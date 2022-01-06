Electric company reports theft of copper

An employee making the report said another employee had discovered the holes cut in the fence on the north side of the building and discovered scrap copper had been taken from dumpsters on that side of the building. The employee showed police photos of the holes in the fencing and footprints in the mud as well as tire tracks leading up to the fencing.

It is believed the culprits drove a vehicle between Mayday Gun Range and Capitol Varsity and through the open field to Schneider Electric.