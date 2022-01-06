Electric company reports theft of copper

OXFORD — Police were called to Schneider Electric on College Corner Pike on Dec. 20 for a report of the theft of scrap copper. Officers were told three separate holes were cut in a chain link fence to gain access to the property.
An employee making the report said another employee had discovered the holes cut in the fence on the north side of the building and discovered scrap copper had been taken from dumpsters on that side of the building. The employee showed police photos of the holes in the fencing and footprints in the mud as well as tire tracks leading up to the fencing.
It is believed the culprits drove a vehicle between Mayday Gun Range and Capitol Varsity and through the open field to Schneider Electric.
Officers were told the timeframe of the theft is uncertain, but they had a company remove brush along the fence line in September and they would have repaired the fence if found at that time. Police were told the company is in the process of determining the value of the stolen copper but is estimated at more than $1,000.