Election 2020: How to hear directly from several candidates in forum this week

“When candidates participate in local forums, they allow the voters to get to know them on a different level,” said Jenny Fisher, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Oxford. “These forums are a platform for civil discourse and an easy way for voters to get informed.”

Early voting in for the Nov. 3 general election started in Ohio last week.

More than 2,200 voters cast a ballot at the Butler County Board of Elections on Oct. 6, the first day of early voting, a record for the county since no-fault early voting began in 2006. The previous record was 810 in 2016.

In addition to 2,200-plus voters casting in-person ballots at the elections office, nearly 53,000 absentee ballots were mailed to county voters on Oct. 6. Elections officials aren’t predicting this time a possible voter turnout for the November election given the overwhelming response for early voting, both at the elections office and by mail.

Candidates who have accepted the invitation to the Meet the Candidates night on Zoom include: Ohio 8th Congressional District candidates Vanessa Enoch and Isaac Reed, Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix, Ohio 4th Senate District candidates Kathy Wyenandt and Ohio Rep. George Lang, Ohio 52nd House candidate Chuck Horn, Ohio 53rd House candidate Michelle Novak and Ohio 54th House candidate Morgan Showen.

Nix is the only unopposed candidate to speak on Tuesday.

Blocks of times for candidates will be announced at Journal-News.com as soon as they’re made available.

To access the open Zoom Meet the Candidates night, people are asked to register at tinyurl.com/ButlerCountyMeetTheCandidates.

ELECTION 2020

Count on the Journal-News for everything you need to know this election season.

We are the only news source covering all local candidates and issues on your ballot, and digging into a safe and accurate vote.

HOW TO VOTE EARLY

There are several times to vote ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Below are the early voting hours at every county board of elections in Ohio. The Butler County Board of Elections is at 1802 Princeton Road, Hamilton:

Today through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office mailed 7.8 million absentee ballot request forms last month, and those forms are also accessible to download at VoteOhio.gov. The last day to request a ballot to be mailed is by noon on Oct. 31, though state and county election officials recommend requesting it by Oct. 27.

All mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2, or hand-delivered to the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling locations.

STAY INFORMED

There are several civic engagement events being presented with the support of Miami University. They can be accessed online, and include: