Voters to see an 8th Congressional rematch in Nov. 3 general election

“It’s something that’s even more critical now as young people have had to engage in distance learning,” she said.

The number one reason Enoch is running, though, is healthcare.

“I think our health care is threatened now with this current administration,” she said. “It’s unfortunate the people have voted against their interests because (Davidson) has an 'R' behind his name.”

Davidson said not all that’s in the Affordable Health Care is bad, saying “there are some really popular provisions” in the law known as Obamacare "that have really made a difference. If the U.S. Supreme Court does strike down the national healthcare law, Davidson said he’d like any new health care law include parents being able to keep their children on plans until 26 years old and coverage of pre-existing conditions.

Davidson said other things in the bill do need extensive reform, such as the expanded Medicaid. The Troy Republican said he’d like to “blend” traditional Medicaid coverage and expanded Medicaid together, then “you can have a better approach to how it’s funded.”

Davidson also wants to allow private companies the option to give employees a fixed amount through a health savings account to buy health insurance plans on the open market.

Davidson as he talks with constituents, most are talking about either the state or federal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there’s also been discussion about the protests, and civil unrest, following George Floyd’s death.

Enoch is pro-police and supports the Black Lives Matter ideology.

“Those are not exclusive causes that cannot co-exist,” said Enoch, who was married to a law enforcement officer for 10 years before his death in 2009. “What I find in the law enforcement community is when they are confronted with and when they see injustices perpetrated towards people in the community, that they are just as disturbed as those individuals taking to the street to complain.”

ELECTION 2020

Count on the Journal-News for everything you need to know this election season.

We are the only news source covering all local candidates and issues on your ballot, and digging into a safe and accurate vote.