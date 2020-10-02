Cincinnati to rename stretch of road for President Obama

Cincinnati City Council has approved a measure to rename the stretch of Reading Road inside city limits after former President Barack Obama.
Council passed the measure with a single “no” vote Wednesday to rename the stretch of road from Downtown to Galbraith Road, “President Barack Obama Avenue.” There is no timeline yet for implementing the change.
Council members Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Wendell Young, who co-wrote the motion, began to discuss renaming Reading Road several years ago, according to a statement attached to the motion.
After a “groundswell of public support,” the process ground to a halt after Young experienced some health issues.
“However, in July, a young man, Caleb Price, came to City Hall and requested that City Council honor President Barack Obama with the street naming. Mr. Price’s enthusiasm and drive, not to mention his work in collecting thousands of signatures, showed us that now is the time to honor our 44th president, and to let his message of ‘hope and change’ for the betterment of all Americans ring across our city,” read the statement attached to Kearney and Young’s motion.
According to John Brazina, Director of the Department of Transportation and Engineering, changing signs along the stretch of road will cost about $50,000.
Kearney and Young are still reaching out to private funders who may cover part or all of the cost of the name change.