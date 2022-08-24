Edgewood Schools to unveil new turf, stadium changes this week

TRENTON — Friday night’s Edgewood High School football game will bring with it a much-anticipated unveiling of the district’s new turf field and stadium renovations.
The first phase of the $1.2 million project is done and ready for thousands of Trenton-area prep football fans to experience, said Edgewood school officials.
John Thomas, an Edgewood graduate, former coach and now business manager for the school system, said the entire community has been waiting for this new chapter in school sports to begin.
“We are really excited we were fortunate enough to go ahead and start this renovation project and I think it looks great,” Thomas said standing atop the home grandstand of Kumler Stadium, which has been a centerpiece of the Edgewood and Trenton-area community for more than half century.
A full stadium, possibly including many fans in standing-room areas, are expected for Friday’s 7 p.m. kick-off against Clinton Massie High School.
They will also see a new running track, expanded concessions, upgraded field lighting along with the latest in synthetic turf for their beloved Edgewood Cougars football team to compete on.
Edgewood is the latest Butler County school system to upgrade to a second generation of turf after purchasing and installing an original field more than 14 years ago.
Other area school districts now on second-generation fields include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Lakota and Monroe.
New Miami Schools is now the only district in the county that still plays football and other sports on natural grass.
The $1.2 million will come from the district’s permanent improvement funds — not Edgewood’s operating budget fund that handles the day-to-day functions of the school system, said district officials, said Thomas.
He said the funds for the additional upgrades will come from donations through continued fund-raising and advertising at the stadium.
Cougar senior and defensive back Mason “Brick” Barker said he hopes to not only see the new football field shining bright under improved lighting Friday night but also eager to plant opponents into the artificial playing surface.
And hitting the turf has been a less painful experience, said Barker, since the old, worn surface was replaced.
“It’s amazing. Everything is so much easier on this field,” he said. The old turf was so hard. It literally felt like rocks when you landed on it. This (turf) is just like a cloud and laying on it.”
