Edgewood Schools to unveil new turf, stadium changes this week

They will also see a new running track, expanded concessions, upgraded field lighting along with the latest in synthetic turf for their beloved Edgewood Cougars football team to compete on.

Edgewood is the latest Butler County school system to upgrade to a second generation of turf after purchasing and installing an original field more than 14 years ago.

Other area school districts now on second-generation fields include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Lakota and Monroe.

New Miami Schools is now the only district in the county that still plays football and other sports on natural grass.

The $1.2 million will come from the district’s permanent improvement funds — not Edgewood’s operating budget fund that handles the day-to-day functions of the school system, said district officials, said Thomas.

He said the funds for the additional upgrades will come from donations through continued fund-raising and advertising at the stadium.

Cougar senior and defensive back Mason “Brick” Barker said he hopes to not only see the new football field shining bright under improved lighting Friday night but also eager to plant opponents into the artificial playing surface.

And hitting the turf has been a less painful experience, said Barker, since the old, worn surface was replaced.

“It’s amazing. Everything is so much easier on this field,” he said. The old turf was so hard. It literally felt like rocks when you landed on it. This (turf) is just like a cloud and laying on it.”