journal-news logo
X

Edgewood Schools to unveil new turf, stadium changes this week

Credit: Journal News

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: Journal News

News
By
59 minutes ago

TRENTON — Friday night’s Edgewood High School football game will bring with it a much-anticipated unveiling of the district’s new turf field and stadium renovations.

The first phase of the $1.2 million project is done and ready for thousands of Trenton-area prep football fans to experience, said Edgewood school officials.

John Thomas, an Edgewood graduate, former coach and now business manager for the school system, said the entire community has been waiting for this new chapter in school sports to begin.

“We are really excited we were fortunate enough to go ahead and start this renovation project and I think it looks great,” Thomas said standing atop the home grandstand of Kumler Stadium, which has been a centerpiece of the Edgewood and Trenton-area community for more than half century.

ExploreVideo & story: Edgewood’s new $1.2 million sports turf, stadium upgrade taking shape

A full stadium, possibly including many fans in standing-room areas, are expected for Friday’s 7 p.m. kick-off against Clinton Massie High School.

They will also see a new running track, expanded concessions, upgraded field lighting along with the latest in synthetic turf for their beloved Edgewood Cougars football team to compete on.

Edgewood is the latest Butler County school system to upgrade to a second generation of turf after purchasing and installing an original field more than 14 years ago.

Other area school districts now on second-generation fields include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Lakota and Monroe.

New Miami Schools is now the only district in the county that still plays football and other sports on natural grass.

The $1.2 million will come from the district’s permanent improvement funds — not Edgewood’s operating budget fund that handles the day-to-day functions of the school system, said district officials, said Thomas.

He said the funds for the additional upgrades will come from donations through continued fund-raising and advertising at the stadium.

Cougar senior and defensive back Mason “Brick” Barker said he hopes to not only see the new football field shining bright under improved lighting Friday night but also eager to plant opponents into the artificial playing surface.

And hitting the turf has been a less painful experience, said Barker, since the old, worn surface was replaced.

“It’s amazing. Everything is so much easier on this field,” he said. The old turf was so hard. It literally felt like rocks when you landed on it. This (turf) is just like a cloud and laying on it.”

In Other News
1
3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat
2
Region poised to play big role in cutting edge flight technology
3
Fairfield again seeks funding for Ohio 4, Seward Road widening
4
$4M St. Clair annexation settlement to fund roads
5
Talawanda district leaders aim to answer financial questions ahead of...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top