Edgewood’s new $1.2 million sports turf, stadium upgrade taking shape

Edgewood was among the first of the Butler County school systems to install a synthetic grass sports field, but that turf had reached 14 years old, which exceeds the lifespan of most artificial athletic surfaces.

The $1.2 million will come from the district’s permanent improvement funds — not Edgewood’s operating budget fund that handles the day-to-day functions of the school system, said district officials, said Thomas.

He said the funds for the additional upgrades will come from donations and advertising at the stadium.

And some of those donations will come at the gas pump.

In an agreement with Edgewood Schools, Todd’s IGA Express in Trenton is allowing customers to donate 3 cents per gallon — another 3 cents will be matched by the store if a rewards account is used — toward the stadium project.

Edgewood High School Head Football Coach Scott Clemmons climbed on to the top of Kumler Stadium's press box to take a better look at the new synthetic turf being rolled out this summer. The turf is part of a $1.2 million stadium renovation project, which includes a new track, and is expected to be done by late August. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

The renovation project, which is scheduled to be done in late August, will also include a new track, locker rooms; stadium lights; expanded concession area; expanded student weight room and press box along with an upgraded stadium entrance.

Edgewood High School Head Football Coach Scott Clemmons said the new turf field and track will impact thousands of school students who don’t play sports but will use the field for marching bands, physical education classes, non-school youth sports, adult recreational activities and more.

And said Clemmons, “it’s huge for all those sports to get the opportunity to be out here.”

“A lot of the community and a lot of different teams will be using it. It’s a center-spot for the community.”

For more information on the project and how to donate see Edgewood Schools’ website.