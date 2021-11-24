Private donations sought to fuel Edgewood Schools’ stadium upgrades, new turf

“Increased offerings in athletics, overall increased participation in our fall and spring sports, as well as aging facilities, has created the need to upgrade,” Russo said.

The $1.1 million will come from the district’s permanent improvement funds — not the Edgewood’s operating budget fund that handles the day-to-day functions of the school system, said district officials.

They said the funds for the additional upgrades will come from donations and advertising at the stadium.

And some of those donations will come at the gas pump.

In an agreement with Edgewood Schools, Todd’s IGA Express in Trenton is allowing customers to donate 3 cents per gallon — another 3 cents will be matched by the store if a rewards account is used – toward the stadium project.

Officials also released new details on the renovation project and in addition to replacing the old turf and track, plans also include: new locker rooms; new stadium lights; expanded concession area; expanded student weight room and press box along with an upgraded stadium entrance.

No time schedule for the start or completion of the project was provided by school officials.

Russo said Edgewood is actively soliciting business partners for possible signage and marketing agreements to help offset the costs of the project.

“At this point, we are in discussions with several companies,” he said.