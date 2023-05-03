Early vote tallies show Ross Local Schools levy losing

ROSS TWP. — Early, unofficial returns have Ross’ third try at passing a school levy failing.
According to absentee and early voting totals from the Butler County Board of Elections, the financially struggling Ross Schools proposed property tax hike was being defeated by a 62% to 38% margin.
The totals, however, do not yet include any of the 18 Ross area precincts having reported their election day vote totals.
A ballot loss would be the third suffered by the district in nine months and pushes the 2,800-student school system closer to falling under state control due to its inability to generate enough local school tax revenue to cover a growing, projected budget deficit.
Voters are deciding on a 5-year, 9.44-mill emergency property tax increase.
Two similar-sized millage tax issues were defeated in August and November.
Officials with Ross had warned the community millions of dollars in sweeping student program and school personnel cuts would follow a third straight voter rejection.
Moreover, they said the district’s current “fiscal caution” status as determined by reviews of both the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the Ohio Auditor’s Office, would mean state officials are closer to dictating the size of the next, larger school levy, which will likely be on the ballot later this year.
If the levy is approved, it would have raised the annual school tax total for a $100,000 home by $330.
