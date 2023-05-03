Early vote tallies show Ross Local Schools levy losing

Two similar-sized millage tax issues were defeated in August and November.

Officials with Ross had warned the community millions of dollars in sweeping student program and school personnel cuts would follow a third straight voter rejection.

Moreover, they said the district’s current “fiscal caution” status as determined by reviews of both the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the Ohio Auditor’s Office, would mean state officials are closer to dictating the size of the next, larger school levy, which will likely be on the ballot later this year.

If the levy is approved, it would have raised the annual school tax total for a $100,000 home by $330.

Stay with the Journal-News for the latest in election coverage.