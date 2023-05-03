Early vote tally shows Edgewood City Schools’ earned income tax winning

The district, which like all public school systems is mandated by Ohio law to operate without prolonged budget deficits, has already cut $1.6 million during the current 2022-2023 school year from its $38.7 million annual operating budget.

Millions of dollars more of operating costs would be required to be eliminated should the earned income tax be rejected.

Current sports and student extracurricular fees were $50 this school year and the Edgewood Board of Education recently approved those to rise to $150 per activity for the 2023-2024 school year.

Those fees, however, could rise to $800 to $900 per activity should the school tax hike fail at the ballot, officials have said.

Stay with the Journal-News for more election coverage.