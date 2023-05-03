BreakingNews
Early vote tally shows Edgewood City Schools’ earned income tax winning

Current numbers are absentee, early voting results.

TRENTON — Early vote returns shows Edgewood City Schools’ first try in its history at getting voters to approve an earned income tax to help fund the schools was winning Tuesday evening.

According to unofficial absentee and early voting tallies from the Butler County Board of Education, Edgewood’s 1% earned income tax was winning by a 51% to 49% margin.

The proposed tax hike has been described as crucial by school officials if the district is going to cover a projected operating budget deficit that unaddressed could see millions of dollars in future student program and staff cuts.

The tax, which would not have impacted Edgewood school residents on fixed incomes or retired, was the first time the 3,600-school system had been on the ballot asking for new operating funds since 2005.

Other possible budget cuts could include high school busing and elective course offerings including possibly advanced classes.

The district, which like all public school systems is mandated by Ohio law to operate without prolonged budget deficits, has already cut $1.6 million during the current 2022-2023 school year from its $38.7 million annual operating budget.

Millions of dollars more of operating costs would be required to be eliminated should the earned income tax be rejected.

Current sports and student extracurricular fees were $50 this school year and the Edgewood Board of Education recently approved those to rise to $150 per activity for the 2023-2024 school year.

Those fees, however, could rise to $800 to $900 per activity should the school tax hike fail at the ballot, officials have said.

Stay with the Journal-News for more election coverage.

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

