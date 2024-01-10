Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost done

And the mega-store, which will include a wild-game restaurant and other features new to the area, will also mark the closing of the Bass Pro Shops in Fairfield’s Cincinnati Mills this Saturday and the company-owned Cabela’s on Liberty Way at the northern border of West Chester and Liberty Twps. on Feb. 24.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand the offering of outdoor gear we provide the passionate sportsmen and women of this tristate region, and we hope the community is proud of how this new store reflects Ohio’s rich sporting heritage,” Bass Pro Shops’ founder Johnny Morris said.

“The all-new Outdoor World will offer an even larger assortment of the products our customers love to make it easier for the many people and families to spend time together in the great outdoors,” said Morris in the company’s announcement.

Company officials added the new 125,000-square-foot Outdoor World store “will combine these current locations at a new premier destination in a thriving part of the community to better serve the thousands of passionate sportsmen and women in the greater Cincinnati area by offering the widest selection of quality products at the best prices around and providing genuine, friendly expert service.”

The grand opening will be spread over five days and will feature some of the nation’s biggest stars of outdoor sports and conservation, including TV show hosts.

“The outdoor and conservation company invites the Cincinnati community to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and weekend-long celebration for the conservation company’s new premier location, highlighted by fishing and hunting celebrity appearances, family activities, giveaways and more. Plus, for every dollar spent during the Evening for Conservation, 10 percent will be donated to local conservation organizations,” said company officials.

Following the Feb. 21 “outdoor, star-studded grand opening program and ribbon cutting, guests will enter to get the first public look at the company’s newest destination retail location as the store officially opens for business.”

For more than a decade the much-anticipated store — whose 22 acres off of Allen Road was first purchased in 2013 — has been envisioned as a crowning jewel in the popular Streets of West Chester mixed residential, restaurant and entertainment district near the Union Centre Blvd I-75 interchange.

Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for West Chester Twp., said, “For many years it seems, one of our most frequently asked questions from the public was always ‘When is Bass Pro coming?’”

“Now, we know precisely when the public can begin enjoying Bass Pro Shops, and West Chester is thrilled by Bass Pro’s investment in our community and wishes them every success,” said Wilson.

“The Streets of West Chester is at the center of so many amazing destination entertainment and retail options, and Bass Pro Shops will be a big part of that ongoing success story.”

Bass Pro Shops acquired the Cabela’s chain in 2017.

The new store will also include a 20,000-square-foot restaurant and other features and services not currently offered in the existing stores.

According to the national chain’s announcement, following an outdoor grand opening program and ribbon cutting starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, guests will enter to get the first public look at the company’s newest destination retail location.

Customers attending the five-day grand opening event can enter a sweepstakes to win a Bass Pro Shops Fishing Package Grand Prize, valued at $599.

And starting Feb. 22, daily door prizes for the first 100 families in the store will include gift cards up to $500, Cabela’s Open Season Burger Seasoning Samplers, Bass Pro trucker hats and Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Steak Strips.