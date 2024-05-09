New local store means new grant for Fairfield school

The grant, which was awarded last week in a ceremony attended by store officials and Fairfield Schools Superintendent Billy Smith, was part of the grand opening celebration of the newest Burlington store in Butler County’s Bridgewater Falls retail center, near the Fairfield Twp. school.

Fairfield East Principal Roxanna Woyat said the donation came as a pleasant surprise.

“Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for their students,” said Woyat. “We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

According to officials with the 10,000-student Fairfield school system, which has schools in both Fairfield Twp. and the city of Fairfield, Burlington began partnering with AdoptAClassroom.org in 2017.

They have provided more than one million students nationwide with the necessary materials to succeed in the classroom, said officials.

Each time Burlington opens a new store, officials celebrate by adopting and funding local classrooms in their new store community. The new Fairfield Township Burlington is now open at 3451 Princeton Rd.

School officials said Fairfield East met the criteria to receive the donation because it is a Title I elementary school within five miles of the new Burlington store.

Title I is a federal education program that supports low-income students and is based on the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

AdoptAClassroom.org provides educators with an online marketplace of more than 20 school and office supply vendors to purchase classroom materials.

“We help teachers get the classroom supplies they need to support their students,” said Katherine Castillo, teacher services manager at the Minneapolis-based AdoptAClassroom.org.

Each teacher at the Fairfield elementary will also receive a certificate to display that reads, “Burlington Adopted our Classroom!”