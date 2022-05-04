Drugs and several firearms found during traffic stop in Oxford

Dispatch confirmed Riley had a warrant through Butler County for a probation violation and another warrant through Warren County. She was placed into handcuffs and a purple pill cutter containing a half of a white pill found in a pocket and a small baggie with a white, powdery substance found in a red heart necklace. She was also found to be in possession of a red straw with white residue.

She was placed in the prisoner compartment of the police vehicle.

A search of the truck allegedly produced a white and pink bong with drug residue and burn marks. Also found was a purse with several narcotic-related items including hypodermic syringes, baggies with white powdery substance and a crystalized substance and loose pills.

The search turned up several firearms, including a long rifle, shotgun, Glock 9mm with extended magazine and hollow point rounds.

The Glock had been reported stolen out of Butler County Feb. 1 and was found to contain a loaded magazine with a round in the chamber. Bowling later said he had bought the gun from someone who told him it was not stolen.

The search of the vehicle also produced a series of drug-related items in a case on the back seat of the truck including baggies with varying amounts of crystalized substance, marijuana as well as pills. There was also a scale with drug residue on it.

Still more pills and drugs were found in a backpack and a black bag was found to contain various ammunition.

Bowling was placed in handcuffs and charged with receiving stolen property involving the Glock and he was found to have $1,426 in his wallet.

Riley agreed to be questioned and she described things in the truck belonging to her, including the purse and black backpack.

Both were taken to the police department to be processed. He was read his rights and agreed to speak to the officer, during which he admitted using narcotics maybe twice a week and purchasing them in large quantities so he does not need to go back as often.

Both Bowling and Riley were taken to the Butler County Jail. In addition to the receiving stolen property charge, he was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and cited for turn signal violation and the missing license plate light.

The truck was towed to the impound lot and his dog and cat placed in the animal shelter. Further charges are pending laboratory results.