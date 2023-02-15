Driver loses control, hits utility pole, mailbox, porch at three Darrtown residences

MILFORD TWP. — An Oxford man suffered minor injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an utility pole, mailbox and a porch Monday afternoon on Ohio 177, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Shepherd, 38, was charged with operating vehicle without reasonable control, according to the crash report.
Shepherd was driving south on Ohio 177 around 3 p.m. Monday when he tried to pass a tractor trailer, the report said. He lost control, hit an utility pole, mailbox and crashed into a porch, all in the 4200 block of Main Street.
He was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton with minor injuries.
