Driver cited for OVI after fatal crash in West Chester
Driver cited for OVI after fatal crash in West Chester

West Chester Twp. police have arrested an alleged drunk driver following a fatal crash at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads last night.

An 18-year-old male died after being transferred to the hospital following the crash that happened at around 11 p.m., according to spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

The road was shut down for several hours after the crash.

Police are still investigating the incident.

