Dozens of Middletown athletes, coaches quarantined after coronavirus cases end seasons

“He followed the proper protocols," she said.

When making these decisions, Middletown schools follows the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Return to Play guidelines and the Middletown Health Department guidelines, the district said Monday.

Principal Carmella Cotter said the Middletown/Hamilton rivalry is special and the students were disappointed about the season ending like this.

The Middies finished the season 1-6 and most recently lost to Oak Hills, 29-20, on Oct. 16.

Hamilton announced it had changed its schedule to play Dublin Jerome on Thursday.

The city of Middletown Health Department has recorded 796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started earlier this year.