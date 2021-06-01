Documents show more behind non-renewal of Edgewood athletic director’s contract

Explore Edgewood hires new athletic director after not renewing previous AD

Brown’s five-year tenure with Edgewood included a suspension of paid administration leave in 2019 for misuse of a district credit card, using an unlicensed assistant coach and reacting to a student post on social media.

He was also ordered by Edgewood officials in January 2020 to resign as girls basketball coach, which he did on Jan. 20 of that year.

In February district officials conducted a mid-school year review and gave Brown a “3” rating on a five-point scale noting he “generally meets standards of the Edgewood City School District.”

Brown did not respond to a request to comment.

Brown, however, disputed some aspects of his mid-year assessment in a Feb. 22 letter to a district supervisor handling his evaluation stating: “I am disappointed that you found my performance below your expectations in some areas.”

“I want you to know and understand that I am willing to meet all the challenges and make the sacrifices necessary to successfully met(sic) my job requirements, and focus on the areas of weakness to improve my score for the subsequent evaluation.”

The 53-year-old Brown, who became athletic director in 2016, earned $84,933 annually.