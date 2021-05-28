Edgewood hires new athletic director after not renewing previous AD

Cox also was an assistant athletic director at Mount St. Joseph University and compliance officer at Thomas More University in northern Kentucky in addition to being the head men’s basketball coach at both schools.

Cox holds a Bachelor of Arts in History degree from Hanover College in Indiana and a Master of Arts in History and Master of Education in Physical Education with a specialization in athletic administration degrees from Bowling Green State University, according to Russo.

Brown’s tenure with Edgewood included a suspension of paid administration leave in 2019 for misuse of a district credit card, using an unlicensed assistant coach and reacting to a student post on social media.

Brown did not respond to a message seeking his comment regarding the school board’s non-renewal of his contract.

He was also ordered by Edgewood officials in January 2020 to resign as girls basketball coach, which he did on Jan. 20 of that year.

Cox is not related to Larry Cox, a former Lakota West and Talawanda High School football coach who now leads the Franklin High School squad, though they are both graduates of Badin High School.