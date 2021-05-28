journal-news logo
Edgewood hires new athletic director after not renewing previous AD

Former Edgewood Schools Athletic Director Larry Cox is scheduled to be hired soon by a pending school board vote. Cox was director of the school system's sports from 2013 to 2013. The Edgewood board did not renew current Athletic Director Greg Brown's employment contract. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)
Former Edgewood Schools Athletic Director Larry Cox is scheduled to be hired soon by a pending school board vote. Cox was director of the school system's sports from 2013 to 2013. The Edgewood board did not renew current Athletic Director Greg Brown's employment contract. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

By Michael D. Clark, Staff Writer
Larry Cox, who led district’s sports from 2013 to 2015, returns to role after board did not renew current AD’s contract.

A former Edgewood athletic director will be returning to the job after the district’s governing board did not renew the current director’s contract.

Larry Cox, who was director of Edgewood school sports from 2013 to 2015, is scheduled to be hired by a pending school board vote to replace current director Greg Brown.

According to a statement released by Frank Russo, spokesman for Edgewood, Cox “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience at both the intercollegiate and interscholastic levels as an administrator and coach pending board approval.”

“His most recent position was as the executive director of athletics at Urbana University in Ohio, a NCAA Division II institution,” said Russo.

Cox has also served as the athletic director at Brescia University and Kentucky and at northern Kentucky’s Villa Madonna Academy.

Cox also was an assistant athletic director at Mount St. Joseph University and compliance officer at Thomas More University in northern Kentucky in addition to being the head men’s basketball coach at both schools.

Cox holds a Bachelor of Arts in History degree from Hanover College in Indiana and a Master of Arts in History and Master of Education in Physical Education with a specialization in athletic administration degrees from Bowling Green State University, according to Russo.

Brown’s tenure with Edgewood included a suspension of paid administration leave in 2019 for misuse of a district credit card, using an unlicensed assistant coach and reacting to a student post on social media.

Brown did not respond to a message seeking his comment regarding the school board’s non-renewal of his contract.

He was also ordered by Edgewood officials in January 2020 to resign as girls basketball coach, which he did on Jan. 20 of that year.

Cox is not related to Larry Cox, a former Lakota West and Talawanda High School football coach who now leads the Franklin High School squad, though they are both graduates of Badin High School.

