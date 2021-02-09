X

Do you recognize this Deerfield Twp. robbery suspect?

By Daniel Susco

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in Deerfield Township.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said deputies in Deerfield Twp. were called to the Shell gas station at 9791 Mason Montgomery Road around 7:48 p.m. after a male suspect reportedly robbed the gas station.

The suspect reportedly displayed a small, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to the release.

Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky or heavy-set build. He wore black athletic pants, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a red bandanna around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

