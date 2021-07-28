DeWine appoints Liberty Twp. attorney to bench in Butler County

A Liberty Twp. attorney will sit on the bench in Butler County Area I Court in Oxford.
Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Courtney Caparella-Kraemer on Wednesday for the judgeship that takes effect Aug. 9.
Caparella-Kraemer will replace Judge Robert Lyons, who was appointed to a different seat on Butler County Area III Court in West Chester Twp.
She must run for election in 2022 to remain on the bench for the rest of the term, which ends Jan. 1, 2025, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Caparella-Kraemer, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and her law degree from the University of Dayton, has served as a managing partner of Caparella-Kraemer & Associates since August 2009. She also was an associate attorney at Lyons and Lyons and an attorney and law clerk at the Burdge Law Office.