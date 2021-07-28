DeWine appoints Liberty Twp. attorney to bench in Butler County

She must run for election in 2022 to remain on the bench for the rest of the term, which ends Jan. 1, 2025, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Caparella-Kraemer, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and her law degree from the University of Dayton, has served as a managing partner of Caparella-Kraemer & Associates since August 2009. She also was an associate attorney at Lyons and Lyons and an attorney and law clerk at the Burdge Law Office.