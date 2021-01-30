DeWine appoints Butler County judge to new court

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced the appointment of Robert H. Lyons to Butler County Area III Court judge.
Lyons, of West Chester Twp., will assume office on Feb. 8, replacing Judge Daniel E. Haughey, who was elected in November to Butler County Common Pleas Court. Lyons’ term on Area III Court in West Chester Twp. will expire Dec. 21, 2022, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Since 1999, Lyons has been judge of the Butler County Area I Court in Oxford. DeWine will need to appoint a replacement for that judgeship as well.
Lyons has ben a private practicing attorney since 1980 after earning a law degree from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law, where he is an adjunct professor. He also is the president of the Butler County Association of Municipal & County Court Judges, has twice served as chairman of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Traffic Law Committee and is a member of various judicial and law-related associations, according to the release.