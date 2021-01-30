DeWine appoints Butler County judge to new court

Lyons, of West Chester Twp., will assume office on Feb. 8, replacing Judge Daniel E. Haughey, who was elected in November to Butler County Common Pleas Court. Lyons’ term on Area III Court in West Chester Twp. will expire Dec. 21, 2022, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Since 1999, Lyons has been judge of the Butler County Area I Court in Oxford. DeWine will need to appoint a replacement for that judgeship as well.