Defense for man charged in West Chester quadruple homicide having difficulty getting evidence from India

Singh was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Howard said he wanted an update on how the case was progressing so that the trial could realistically begin in the fall.

Attorney Neal Schuett said the defense is seeking medical records and witness statements from India for use in the case but is not having any success.

The defense team has been in contact with the State Department and the consulate but has not received anything. Schuett said some of the information sought is coming from rural areas and small villages.

“It is even more a problem because we cannot send anyone over there at this time,” he said.

Howard scheduled another pretrial hearing for April 14 to “keep tabs on the progress of the case.”