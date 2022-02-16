Daughter of Butler County educator: ‘You admired the way he lived his life’

She never got spanked by her father, at least not at school.

“But he knew my grades before I knew my grades,” she said with a laugh. “That wasn’t good.”

Miller graduated from Holton (Ind.) High School in 1956 and received his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 1960 where he was a member of the basketball and track and field teams. In college one of his roommates nicknamed him “Hank” and the name stuck.

In 1968, he earned his master’s degree in education from Miami University.

He coached, taught and served in administration for 36 years in the Ross Local School District, Hamilton City Schools and Princeton Schools.

Horton said her father took “great joy” in crossing paths with former students and called them by name.

“Teaching was his passion,” she said.

He and his wife of 58 years, Pat, retired to the Sunbird Golf Community in Chandler, Ariz., where he was active in the Community Church of Sunbird. He served as a worship leader, lay pastor, choir member and community Bible study leader, his daughter said.

He is survived by his three children: Betsy Miller Horton of Hamilton; Jeffrey Miller of Fairfield; and Joel Miller (Shona) of Everett, Wash., seven grandchildren: Alex Horton (Carli), Carrie Horton, Samuel Horton, Lexie Fiore (Jordan), Seth Miller, Cade Miller, and Beck Miller, seven great-grandchildren, and his sister, Arlene Cooper (Jack).

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. April 4 in the Sunbird Ballroom. Donations can be made to the Music Department of the Community Church of Sunbird or toward the purchase of a memorial bench in the Sunbird Community in his honor. Donations may be sent to Pat Miller, 6701 South Championship Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249.