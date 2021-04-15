D-Day airplane ‘a good match’ to visit Butler County airport this weekend

The plane was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The plane led some 800 C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into northeastern France.

After D-Day and other missions, the airplane returned to the United States and was sold on the civilian market in 1945, according to the plane’s website. Before it was sold, the plane also flew in operations Dragoon, Market Garden, Repulse and Varsity, according to a website.

Two historians from the U.S. Air Force later discovered that it was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin.

The Commemorative Air Force, an organization that finds and preserves historic aircraft, acquired the aircraft and returned it to flying status.

“That’s All, Brother” has been restored to its authentic 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme and original interior. The aircraft returned to the skies over Normandy for the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in 2019.

Interior aircraft viewing will be managed by the C-47 crew and limited to two visitors at a time. The aircraft will have a designated entrance and separate exit location. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance and exit of the aircraft.

Visitors can buy a ride on the plane, which lasts about 30 minutes, through the plane’s website, thatsallbrother.org. Tours are $10, and rides are $249.