Butler County lawmakers file a flurry of bills during first quarter of 2021

Carruthers has introduced five bills through the end of March, including Aisha’s Law, which would strengthen Ohio’s domestic violence laws, with Ohio Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights.

From January to March 2019, the first three months of the 133rd General Assembly, Butler County’s four lawmakers introduced seven bills, and four of them received hearings. From January to March 2017, the first three months of the 133rd General Assembly, Butler County’s lawmakers introduced eight bills, five of which received hearings.

Butler County’s two freshman lawmakers — Gross, R-West Chester Twp., and Hall, R-Madison Twp. — collectively introduced seven bills through March, more than the two previous freshman lawmakers in their first three months on the job.

“Each of us brings different experiences to Columbus,” said Hall. “But overall, I feel Butler County has a great seat at the General Assembly table.”

The amount of legislation pushed from Butler County lawmakers is a lot, said Miami University political science professor John Forren.

“I think that one possible ― even likely ― explanation is that three of the four that we’re talking about are in their first terms, and new members often come out of the gate with high numbers of legislative proposals,” he said.

In addition to Hall and Gross, Lang is a new member in the Ohio Senate, though he had served in the Ohio House from September 2017 to December 2020.

“This can help the new member establish a reputation with their colleagues as a serious legislator,” Forren said. “It also helps them to stake out positions as being thought leaders on specific issues that they may care about.”

Lang campaigned on a pro-business platform and moved forward with business-oriented legislative bills. Senate Bill 13 shortens the period of limitations for actions upon a contract, makes changes to the borrowing statute, and establishes a statute of repose for a legal malpractice action.

“I think that the burst in formal legislative activity is likely a product at least in part of their being new voices in their respective legislative chambers,” Forren said.

However, he said, it’s not difficult for a state legislator to introduce or co-sponsor a bill.

“It is a much bigger task to move that legislation through the entire process and see it enacted into law,” Forren said. “A much better indicator of just how much influence is wielded in Columbus by our Butler County legislative delegation will be their track record over the course of this General Assembly in getting their ideas written into state law.”

In 2013, during former Rep. Wes Retherford’s freshman term, he introduced four bills within the first three months of his term. Over the former lawmaker from Hamilton’s first full term, he had 11 bills introduced, three of which were signed into law. Some of the others were attached as amendments to other bills.

During Carruthers’ freshman term, she introduced nine bills, two of which were enacted.