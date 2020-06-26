2 arrested after Franklin police chase ends in crash in Miami Twp.

Two women were arrested after leading Franklin police on a chase that ended with a crash Thursday in Miami Twp.
The driver, 32-year-old Maria Masters of Dayton, was arrested and is facing fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business charges.
>> Driver of stolen car crashes into sheriff’s vehicle, house during pursuit
Taylor Love, 27, of Huber Heights, was arrested on obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Around 10:04 p.m. Thursday, police attempted to stop a car for a suspected drug transaction and traffic offense, according to police.
The car fled on Interstate 75 north, resulting in a chase.
The pursuit went from I-75 north to I-675 to state Route 48 before the car started heading toward Miami Twp.
The car eventually crashed West Alex Bell Road near Cobble Circle, according to police.
Police requested three medics to the crash scene, including one for someone who suffered a bite from a police K-9, according to initial reports.
The suspect reportedly attempted to ram a Franklin police cruiser, according to initial reports.
>> George Floyd mural vandalized with Confederate flag, ‘KKK’ and ‘WLM’
Masters and Love were taken into custody and booked into the Warren County Jail.