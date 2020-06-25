Docs: Woman indicted in death of husband, 82, convicted of stabbing him before

Vivian Mims was indicted in February 2013 on two counts of felonious assault. She was accused of using a knife on Jan. 9, 2013, to cause serious injury to Bobby Mims in Englewood, Vandalia Municipal and county court records show.

Vivian Mims originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. She later pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and the second count was dismissed.

She was sentenced in April 2013 to five years of community control with orders that included she be on intensive supervised probation with mental health counseling; spend 30 days in jail; not have contact with Bobby Mims unless approved by her probation officer or in person contact unless approved by the court; and to take all medications as prescribed, according to court documents.

She was allowed to have unfettered contact again with her husband beginning Sept. 9, 2013, and her probation was terminated early, on May 13, 2016.

“The court finds that the offender has abided by all the sanctions of community control previously imposed, and is rehabilitated to the extent that the community control period should be terminated,” a county judge determined.