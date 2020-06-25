Docs: Woman indicted in death of husband, 82, convicted of stabbing him before

A woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old husband 192 times earlier this month in Dayton was convicted of stabbing him seven years ago in Englewood.
Vivian Lanette Mims, 63, was indicted Wednesday in the June 16 death of Bobby L. Mims. She is charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
RELATED: Records: Man stabbed nearly 200 times; wife charged with murder
Dayton police and medics were called around 3 p.m. June 16 to the intersection of Main and Locust streets after a man reported his mother killed his father and was trying to kill herself. Bobby Mims was found deceased inside the back of a parked car, and Vivian Mims was trying to ingest bleach, Dayton police Sgt. Mike Godsey previously said.
The son told detectives that when he arrived his mother said, “I did it this time,” read court documents.
Vivian Mims was indicted in February 2013 on two counts of felonious assault. She was accused of using a knife on Jan. 9, 2013, to cause serious injury to Bobby Mims in Englewood, Vandalia Municipal and county court records show.
Vivian Mims originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. She later pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and the second count was dismissed.
FIRST REPORT: 82-year-old man stabbed to death in reported murder-suicide attempt in Dayton
She was sentenced in April 2013 to five years of community control with orders that included she be on intensive supervised probation with mental health counseling; spend 30 days in jail; not have contact with Bobby Mims unless approved by her probation officer or in person contact unless approved by the court; and to take all medications as prescribed, according to court documents.
She was allowed to have unfettered contact again with her husband beginning Sept. 9, 2013, and her probation was terminated early, on May 13, 2016.
“The court finds that the offender has abided by all the sanctions of community control previously imposed, and is rehabilitated to the extent that the community control period should be terminated,” a county judge determined.
About the Author