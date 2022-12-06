Crash snarling traffic on I-75 in West Chester Twp.

Three people in a crash on Interstate 75 in West Chester Twp. this morning were taken to a hospital, and multiple lanes remain blocked for investigation, according to West Chester Police.
The crash happened between Union Center Boulevard and Cincinnati-Dayton Road and involved one vehicle in the southbound lane and multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester spokesperson.
The three people taken to hospitals suffered minor injuries.
At 7:20 a.m., the right two lanes of northbound I-75 were closed between Union Center Boulevard and Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
