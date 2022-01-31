Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Crash leads to downed power lines, closes Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp.

ajc.com

News
By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

West Chester Twp. officials are reporting Tylersville Road will be closed most of today due to downed power lines after a crash between LeSourdsville and Beckett roads.

A vehicle struck a utility pole at around 6 a.m. causing five other utility poles to topple between LeSourdsville and Beckett roads. Duke Energy is reporting Tylersville Road will be closed most of the day in that area.

The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot and was located by West Chester Police around 8:30 a.m.

Motorists should look for alternate routes to avoid this area and check the Duke Energy power outage website to get updates on when power will be restored.

In Other News
1
New state COVID-19 contact tracing rules welcomed by local schools
2
Hamilton announces streets planned for upcoming levy-paid resurfacing
3
Butler County auditor won’t drop re-election bid despite legal troubles
4
Fairfield kicks off new bourbon event with blues guitarist Dudley Taft
5
Historic first: Mason Schools see African American join its school...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top