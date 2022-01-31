Crash leads to downed power lines, closes Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp.

West Chester Twp. officials are reporting Tylersville Road will be closed most of today due to downed power lines after a crash between LeSourdsville and Beckett roads.
A vehicle struck a utility pole at around 6 a.m. causing five other utility poles to topple between LeSourdsville and Beckett roads. Duke Energy is reporting Tylersville Road will be closed most of the day in that area.
The driver fled the scene of the crash on foot and was located by West Chester Police around 8:30 a.m.
Motorists should look for alternate routes to avoid this area and check the Duke Energy power outage website to get updates on when power will be restored.
