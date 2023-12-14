BreakingNews
Crash kills Hamilton woman in Liberty Twp.

Crash kills Hamilton woman in Liberty Twp.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
15 minutes ago
X

A 35-year-old Hamilton woman died after a Wednesday night crash in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) responded to the scene of an injury crash on Cox Road near Christ Hospital about 9:53 p.m. Wednesday.

The one-vehicle crash involved a 2023 Nissan Sentra with a single female occupant, according to a release from Sheriff Richard K. Jones’ office.

Medics transported Ciarra Monroe to UC Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by START, the sheriff’s release said.

In Other News
1
Monroe council pulls moratorium measure on cannabis operators
2
Lakota forecast shows expected deficit delayed
3
Historic night for Middletown City Council as three members, mayor...
4
West Chester Toy provides ‘an experience’ in new location
5
Christmas at the Junction now features Breakfast with Santa
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top