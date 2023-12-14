Crash kills Hamilton woman in Liberty Twp.

A 35-year-old Hamilton woman died after a Wednesday night crash in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) responded to the scene of an injury crash on Cox Road near Christ Hospital about 9:53 p.m. Wednesday.
The one-vehicle crash involved a 2023 Nissan Sentra with a single female occupant, according to a release from Sheriff Richard K. Jones’ office.
Medics transported Ciarra Monroe to UC Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The crash is still being investigated by START, the sheriff’s release said.
