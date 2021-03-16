COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get shots in Butler County

Gov. Mike DeWine continues to expand the number of eligible Ohioans who can receive the vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
Currently, anyone 50 and older may sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any location providing the shots. He’s been told by some counties they could expand eligibility to as young as 40 and over.
To date, there are three available vaccines in the United States, the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, and the one-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. All vaccines are approved only for emergency use authorization by the FDA. Vaccine-maker Novavax anticipates it will request EUA approval in May for its COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, 2.39 million have begun the vaccination process and nearly 1.4 million have completed the process. In Butler County, of the 66,640 people that have started the vaccination process, more than 40,500 have completed the vaccination process, which represents nearly 10.6 percent of the county.
The Ohio Department of Health has created a tool showing providers throughout Ohio for those currently eligible for the vaccine. As of today, everyone in Phase 1A through 1D, and those in Phase 2A and 2B, are eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine.
Ohio has taken on a phased approach as the limited supply becomes available, according to the state health department.
Statewide, there are 1,308 locations authorized to administer the vaccine, and 24 are in Butler County. Online registration is required, and locations include:
There is also a mass vaccination site planned for Wednesday at the Cintas Center at Xavier University. It’s operated by Kroger in partnership with Cincinnati Public Health, Hamilton County Public Health and the Health Collaborative.
The site will offer approximately 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can register online by visiting www.kroger.com/rx/covid-vaccine.
Credit: Nick Graham
Close to 5 million Ohioans are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, which is less than half of Ohio’s estimated population of 11.68 million. President Joe Biden announced last week states need to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, though it doesn’t mean they will be vaccinated.
DeWine said the day after that announcement that Ohio is “on track” to meet that deadline.
“We’re going to move forward, make it available as quickly as we can,” DeWine said Friday morning while visiting a vaccination clinic in Cincinnati.
Ohio is on the precipice of breaking 1 million total reported COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there have been 990,340 reported cases since March 2020 and 17,871 have died from the disease.
Credit: Nick Graham