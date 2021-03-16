COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get shots in Butler County

Ohio has taken on a phased approach as the limited supply becomes available, according to the state health department.

Statewide, there are 1,308 locations authorized to administer the vaccine, and 24 are in Butler County. Online registration is required, and locations include:

There is also a mass vaccination site planned for Wednesday at the Cintas Center at Xavier University. It’s operated by Kroger in partnership with Cincinnati Public Health, Hamilton County Public Health and the Health Collaborative.

The site will offer approximately 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine can register online by visiting www.kroger.com/rx/covid-vaccine.

Middletown City Schools employees were some of the first teachers in Ohio to receive their Covid-19 vaccines Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Middletown High School. Middletown High School teacher Shawn Thomas is given his vaccine by Irene Herrmann, who was contracted by the health department to administer vaccines. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Close to 5 million Ohioans are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, which is less than half of Ohio’s estimated population of 11.68 million. President Joe Biden announced last week states need to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, though it doesn’t mean they will be vaccinated.

DeWine said the day after that announcement that Ohio is “on track” to meet that deadline.

“We’re going to move forward, make it available as quickly as we can,” DeWine said Friday morning while visiting a vaccination clinic in Cincinnati.

Ohio is on the precipice of breaking 1 million total reported COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there have been 990,340 reported cases since March 2020 and 17,871 have died from the disease.