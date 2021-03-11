Biden to address nation tonight after signing $1.9T COVID relief bill

President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday night on the one-year anniversary of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. that has killed nearly 530,000 Americans.
Biden’s first primetime speech since taking office is scheduled for 8 p.m.
On the anniversary of the day the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden will outline a plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July. He’s using his first prime-time address to offer Americans fresh hope and appeal anew for their help.
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden will announce moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that all states make all adults eligible for doses by May 1. Previewing his remarks, senior administration officials said Biden would also announce steps to expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots, aiming to let Americans gather at least in small groups for the Independence Day holiday.
His address comes hours after he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, called the “American Rescue Plan.”
“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation — working people and middle-class folks, the people who built the country — a fighting chance,” Biden said before he signed the bill.