COVID-19 quarantines cause cancellation of Middletown-Lakota West football game

“Along with our athletic director, coaches, and football parents, it was determined cancelling to be in the best interest of our remaining players. We hope to be back on the field next week,” said Beadle.

Overall, according to the latest coronavirus and quarantine data available, Butler County schools are seeing a recent downward trend of cases.

New COVID-19 cases reported among Butler County students dropped by more than a third this week from the same timeframe three weeks ago, another piece of data showing that the virus situation may have peaked locally.

Schools and districts in Butler County reported 208 new student cases on Thursday in the latest weekly report, which was a drop from 330 in the Sept. 16 report (about 37 percent)

There have been 1,805 student cases and 242 staff cases reported this school year.