School COVID-19 cases dropping in Butler County as state average decreases

The last time the state’s 21-day average was fewer than 6,000 cases a day was on Sept. 14 when it was 5,888 cases a day.

In the last two weeks, the state is averaging 560.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to ODH. It’s down from 616.7 cases per 100,000 reported last Thursday.

As of Thursday, 3,395 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio, including 948 in ICUs and 651 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 12.8% of the state’s hospital beds, 19.86% of ICU beds and13.78% of ventilators.

Ohio has 5,256 (19.8%) hospital beds, 906 (18.98%) ICU beds and 2,876 (60.89%) ventilators available, according to ODH.

In the previous day, the state recorded 323 hospitalizations and 27 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 263 hospitalizations and 23 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

More than 54% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.6% of adults and 63.51% of those 12 and older.

Half of the residents have finished the vaccine. Nearly 61.25% of adults and 59.12% of Ohioans 12 and older have completed the vaccine.

Of the 6.35 million residents who have started the vaccine, 5.9 million have finished it and 235,230 people have received additional doses, according to ODH.