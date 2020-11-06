Court upholds conviction of Dayton man who tried to join ISIS

The Court of Appeals in turn ruled that information detailing his plans and conversations with a co-conspirator to join and fight the terrorist group did provide sufficient evidence of the conspiracy conviction. The court also stated that sufficient evidence was shown in the second conviction in Alebbini’s research, preparation and sharing his plans with others, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alebbini was arrested on April 26, 2017, at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport as he was attempting to fly to Turkey and then Syria.

About an hour before he arrived at the airport, Alebbini’s relatives reportedly asked him not to join ISIS. He responded in three text messages: “Do you think I am a criminal” “I am a terrorist” “I am mujahid," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alebbini is citizen of Jordan, but was a permanent U.S. resident living in Dayton when he was arrested. He could be deported once serving his sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office