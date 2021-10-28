Court records: Suspect shot victim during hair cut at southwest Ohio barbershop

“[The complainant] was sitting in the barber’s chair about 10 feet from Deelaquan Smith, who fired 14 times and hit [the complainant] in the right knee,” court documents read. “Deelaquan was also hit by gunfire and fled the scene with the rifle.”

Initially the incident was reported to Montgomery County Dispatch Center as people in two vehicles shooting at each other on Salem Avenue, Dayton police Sgt. Kyle B. Thomas said last week.

Information shared with dispatchers indicated the incident involved a barbershop on Salem Avenue, but when officers responded they determined nothing occurred there. While canvassing the area, crews arrived at FamFirst Barber Shop.

“The building was secure when officers arrived on scene, but they could see indications of some type of crime scene inside the building,” Thomas said. “Force was used to gain entry and to make sure that no one else was hurt inside the building, which there was not.”

Smith was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

