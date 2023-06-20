Court docs: Woman charged with attempted murder, accused of holding 7-month-old’s head under water

FOREST PARK — A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after she held her 7-month-old child’s face under water in a bath tub, according to court documents.

Ty’Asia Johnson, 23, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Monday, June 19, and on Tuesday a judge set her bond at $100,000.

According to court documents, on May 30, Johnson contacted her child’s father, who was nearby at the time, saying that she was going to kill their baby. The father went straight to Johnson’s apartment in Forest Park where he “grabbed the child from Ms. Johnson and prevented a fatal drowning of their child,” says court documents.

“She appears to be a danger to her own child,” said the prosecutor at Johnson’s arraignment as he asked the judge for a high bond.

In court, prosecutors said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment and that a child protective services agency was involved.

Forest Park police said the original 911 call made that day was for a mental health call. In that 911 call, a man told dispatchers his girlfriend was attempting to harm herself. Officers who responded to the scene also “determined Ms. Johnson needed medical intervention” and she was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

Johnson’s defense attorney pointed out she had no prior criminal record of any kind in his request for a lower bond.

Ultimately, the judge ruled Johnson’s bond be 10% of $100,000 and she is ordered to have no contact with her child or the child’s father if she is released on bond. She is also ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device if her bond is met.