BreakingNews
Coroner IDs teenager killed in Fairfield Twp. crash
journal-news logo
X

Coroner IDs teenager killed in Fairfield Twp. crash

A multi-vehicle crash was reported in the 7000 block of River Road in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A multi-vehicle crash was reported in the 7000 block of River Road in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon | NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Staff
Updated 30 minutes ago

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County coroner has identified a 16-year-old boy killed in a crash on River Road that occurred Wednesday.

Cameron R. Kerkhoff was driving a Toyota Corolla that crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer between U.S. 27 and Georgetown Road. He died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Police said the teen’s vehicle was found on the side of the road when they arrived at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.

The preliminary investigation showed Kerkhoff’s car went left of center as it went around a curve and struck the semi head-on just after 4 p.m. Members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash with the Fairfield Twp. Police Dept.

A reason for the crash was not given, though officers are investigating possible causes such as distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt and other factors.

In a post to Facebook on Thursday, La Salle High School in Cincinnati shared that Kerkhoff was a member of its Class of ‘24 and a standout football player. It conducted a prayer meeting in memory of Kerkhoff in the school’s chapel on Wednesday evening.

La Salle officials said anyone in need of grief support may contact the school’s guidance counselor.

In Other News
1
Five Points intersection to completely close tonight as roundabout work...
2
Madison Twp. fiscal officer says she is sorry for late fees, does not...
3
HEAL Remembrance Walk and Benefit is Sunday in Middletown
4
Butler County Juvenile Court director retires after 40 years of service
5
Fairfield’s outdoor drinking district goes into effect on Monday

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top