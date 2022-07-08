Coroner IDs teenager killed in Fairfield Twp. crash

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Butler County coroner has identified a 16-year-old boy killed in a crash on River Road that occurred Wednesday.
Cameron R. Kerkhoff was driving a Toyota Corolla that crashed head-on with a semi-tractor trailer between U.S. 27 and Georgetown Road. He died of multiple traumatic injuries.
Police said the teen’s vehicle was found on the side of the road when they arrived at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured.
The preliminary investigation showed Kerkhoff’s car went left of center as it went around a curve and struck the semi head-on just after 4 p.m. Members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash with the Fairfield Twp. Police Dept.
A reason for the crash was not given, though officers are investigating possible causes such as distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt and other factors.
In a post to Facebook on Thursday, La Salle High School in Cincinnati shared that Kerkhoff was a member of its Class of ‘24 and a standout football player. It conducted a prayer meeting in memory of Kerkhoff in the school’s chapel on Wednesday evening.
La Salle officials said anyone in need of grief support may contact the school’s guidance counselor.
We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of one of our Lancers. Cameron Kerkhoff '24 tragically passed away yesterday afternoon in a car accident. Please keep the Kerkhoff family and entire La Salle community in your thoughts and prayers. ❤️🙏 @LS_LancerATH pic.twitter.com/D4ZBxoruU6— La Salle High School (@LaSallePride) July 7, 2022
