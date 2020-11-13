Coronavirus: 2 Butler County care facilities report double-digit active cases this week

The state of Ohio provides an update on coronavirus cases at individual long-term care facilities each week on its coronavirus website.
In this week’s update, here’s a look at the care facilities with the most cases in the county
- Woodridge: 20 current resident cases (47 total during pandemic), 5 current staff cases (22 total during pandemic)
- Fairfield Place: 14 current resident cases (21 total), 1 current staff case (9 total)
- WOODLANDS: 9 current resident cases (9 total), 8 current staff cases (10 total)
- Beckett Springs: 8 current resident cases (8 total), 16 current staff cases (16 total)
In all, 10 facilities in the county recorded active resident cases in the past week, as well.