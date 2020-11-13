X

Coronavirus: 2 Butler County care facilities report double-digit active cases this week

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 1 hour ago

The state of Ohio provides an update on coronavirus cases at individual long-term care facilities each week on its coronavirus website.

In this week’s update, here’s a look at the care facilities with the most cases in the county

  • Woodridge: 20 current resident cases (47 total during pandemic), 5 current staff cases (22 total during pandemic)
  • Fairfield Place: 14 current resident cases (21 total), 1 current staff case (9 total)
  • WOODLANDS: 9 current resident cases (9 total), 8 current staff cases (10 total)
  • Beckett Springs: 8 current resident cases (8 total), 16 current staff cases (16 total)

In all, 10 facilities in the county recorded active resident cases in the past week, as well.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.