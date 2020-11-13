Coronavirus: 2 Butler County care facilities report double-digit active cases this week

In this week’s update, here’s a look at the care facilities with the most cases in the county

Woodridge: 20 current resident cases (47 total during pandemic), 5 current staff cases (22 total during pandemic)

Fairfield Place: 14 current resident cases (21 total), 1 current staff case (9 total)

WOODLANDS: 9 current resident cases (9 total), 8 current staff cases (10 total)

Beckett Springs: 8 current resident cases (8 total), 16 current staff cases (16 total)