Cooling centers open: Here’s where to find relief from heat in Butler County

Butler County Emergency Management Agency has issued a heat advisory for the next few days. This means that the feels-like temperature will be above 100 degrees.
There are several locations throughout Butler County serving as cooling centers this week:
- Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday trough Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
- Middletown Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
- MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- New Life Baptist Mission, 415 Henry St., Hamilton. Dining Hall open until 4 p.m. No food service after 1:30 p.m.
In Other News
1
Woman killed in hit-skip crash identified; investigators searching for...
2
Fatal crash in Monroe is fourth in 3 days for Butler County
3
Hamilton business trend: Entrepreneurs seek to fill opportunities
4
Former boxing champs want to bring event to Hamilton to help youth
5
3 people killed in Butler County crashes
About the Author