BreakingNews
Cooling centers open: Here’s where to find relief from heat in Butler County

Cooling centers open: Here’s where to find relief from heat in Butler County

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Butler County Emergency Management Agency has issued a heat advisory for the next few days. This means that the feels-like temperature will be above 100 degrees.

There are several locations throughout Butler County serving as cooling centers this week:

  • Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday trough Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Lane Community Technology Center, 228 Court St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive, Fairfield. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday
  • Middletown Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive, Trenton. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • MidPointe Library Liberty, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
  • MidPointe Library Monroe, 1 Tennessee Ave., Monroe. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • New Life Baptist Mission, 415 Henry St., Hamilton. Dining Hall open until 4 p.m. No food service after 1:30 p.m.
In Other News
1
Woman killed in hit-skip crash identified; investigators searching for...
2
Fatal crash in Monroe is fourth in 3 days for Butler County
3
Hamilton business trend: Entrepreneurs seek to fill opportunities
4
Former boxing champs want to bring event to Hamilton to help youth
5
3 people killed in Butler County crashes

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top