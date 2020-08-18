Breaking News

Coroner: Middletown woman found in fire was stabbed to death, not pregnant

X

Contact the Journal-News

News

Newspaper Subscriber Services

Use our online portal to manage the following services:

Circulation Customer Care

Newsroom Contacts

Newsroom sections

Helpful links

Online and Newsroom Services

Tell us what you think

Customer Care Contact & Hours

  • Monday - Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Sunday: 8 a.m. to Noon
  • Print Subscriptions: 1-(877)-267-0018
  • Digital Subscriptions: 1-(877)-267-0018
  • E-mail: customercare@journal-news.com
  • Address: 1611 S Main Street, Dayton, OH 45409
  • Visitor Parking: Enter driveway at: 1611 S Main Street, Dayton, OH 45409

Requests for removing content or links

Questions or concerns about Journal-News articles, blogs, images:

  • If you have other questions or concerns about content and reporting on Journal-news.com, contact the appropriate editor or staff member from the Newsroom Contacts listed on this page.
  • We follow the Golden Rule when it comes to aggregation: we aggregate others the way we would want to be aggregated ourselves. If content from your website or blog has appeared on Journal-News.com and you’d prefer it be removed and/or not sourced in the future, please let us know. Please be sure to include a link to the story in question and the URL of your site so we may remove it from our sources.

Questions or concerns about email updates, newsletters, or subscription / account-related issues:

Employment Verification

Media Inquiries

If you are a journalist preparing a news story about the Journal-News, please contact Emily Broughton

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.