Construction worker struck in Butler County near roundabout project

A construction worker was injured this afternoon on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Twp.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call about 1:08 p.m. that a pedestrian had been struck not far from the recently completed roundabout.
A man called 911 and told dispatcher, “I just had a flagger get hit by a car, I don’t know if he is alive or dead.”
The caller said the injured man was not moving. The driver who hit the person stayed at the scene, he said.
“I don’t feel nothing,” the caller says after kneeling beside the injured man. “He was flagging and the person run right into him.”
The worker was transported to Kettering Health Hospital in Hamilton. The Sheriff's Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. The Ohio Safety and Health Administration was also called to the scene.