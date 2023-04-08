Community First Solutions opens new pharmacy on Hamilton’s Main Street

Kirkpatrick said when they took control of the space, it had no electric, water, and sewer services, and didn’t have any HVAC, and commended the construction crews, saying “they really did turn it into a spectacular place.”

“Partnerships help create something like this,” said Mayor Pat Moeller. “The city’s been a partner ― I sit on planning commission ― and we worked on a really unique drive-thru ... and that’s working together to get something done to create a positive health location for Community First.”

Community First Pharmacy Manager Lyndsey Howell said this location, which is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, was selected because it was able to provide convenience to all of its customers, and future customers.

“We want to be able to offer our services to all of Hamilton. We are a retail pharmacy that’s open to everybody,” she said. “We thought the westside was a good side to be on with all the people that are located over here.”

The drive-thru, which they didn’t have previously, Howell said, is “very exciting to offer a more convenient service for people to be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions.”

The pharmacy now offers an over-the-counter section that has home health aides and other durable medical equipment, she said.

“A lot of planning went into it,” Howell said. “Great workflow, great over-the-counter space to be able to offer, and the drive-thru makes it better for everybody.”

COMMUNITY FIRST PHARMACY

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Where: 1026 Main St., Hamilton (across the street from Highland Elementary)

What: The new pharmacy location offers drive-thru, prescriptions, OTC medicines, medical supply, home health care products, and walk-in vaccinations.

More: They accept most major insurances, including Express Scripts