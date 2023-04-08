X

Community First Solutions opens new pharmacy on Hamilton’s Main Street

Community First Solutions needed to find a new home for its pharmacy, and they did on Hamilton’s west side.

The pharmacy opened last month at 1026 Main St., with a celebratory opening last week.

“It’s been 15 years now in business as a pharmacy, and it’s the first time that we’ve had a retail shop like this,” said Community First Solutions President and CEO Brett Kirkpatrick. “We’re just ecstatic to be here in the community, continue to serve our vision.”

Community First Pharmacy, which had been in business for more than 100 years, was the second non-profit pharmacy when it opened in 2008 on South 2nd Street. When its lease was up and wouldn’t be renewed, the organization looked for a new home.

Kirkpatrick said this opening is “the story of Hamilton, how we work together to improve and make it happen for our community.” That story, he said, is about partnerships and teamwork. The partnership with the city where staff and planning commission worked to develop the plan for the city that had its own challenges, and the teamwork to get the building ready to open.

Kirkpatrick said when they took control of the space, it had no electric, water, and sewer services, and didn’t have any HVAC, and commended the construction crews, saying “they really did turn it into a spectacular place.”

“Partnerships help create something like this,” said Mayor Pat Moeller. “The city’s been a partner ― I sit on planning commission ― and we worked on a really unique drive-thru ... and that’s working together to get something done to create a positive health location for Community First.”

Community First Pharmacy Manager Lyndsey Howell said this location, which is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, was selected because it was able to provide convenience to all of its customers, and future customers.

“We want to be able to offer our services to all of Hamilton. We are a retail pharmacy that’s open to everybody,” she said. “We thought the westside was a good side to be on with all the people that are located over here.”

The drive-thru, which they didn’t have previously, Howell said, is “very exciting to offer a more convenient service for people to be able to drop off and pick up prescriptions.”

The pharmacy now offers an over-the-counter section that has home health aides and other durable medical equipment, she said.

“A lot of planning went into it,” Howell said. “Great workflow, great over-the-counter space to be able to offer, and the drive-thru makes it better for everybody.”

COMMUNITY FIRST PHARMACY

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Where: 1026 Main St., Hamilton (across the street from Highland Elementary)

What: The new pharmacy location offers drive-thru, prescriptions, OTC medicines, medical supply, home health care products, and walk-in vaccinations.

More: They accept most major insurances, including Express Scripts

