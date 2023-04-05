BreakingNews
Tornado Watch issued for some; Strong winds, thunderstorms possible
X

All8Up pizzeria in downtown Hamilton to close for remodeling

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Business
By
41 minutes ago

All8Up will close for a few weeks while remodeling and expansion work is completed.

Owner Brad Baker, who bought the downtown pizza restaurant in January, said he hopes the work is done quickly because “it’s big bucks I’m losing every week I’m shut down.” The last day All8Up will be open before the construction is April 22.

A couple of days after the shutdown, Baker said he plans to move a pizza oven and some other things moved over to his Brisketology food truck and, plans to have a limited All8Up menu for delivery, carryout, and dining at Pinball Garage, which Baker also owns.

“We wanted to try at least to get people their pizzas delivered, and I wanted to keep my employees working like they’re used to working,” he said.

ExploreHamilton residents asked to share their perceptions of city

This expansion is happening because of the growth of Hamilton and the anticipated growth of Spooky Nook events and activities. Spooky Nook is the 1.2 million-square-foot complex on nearby North B Street that features a hotel, conference center, and the country’s largest indoor sports complex. The complex is beginning to consistently see thousands of visitors over the course of a weekend.

“We’re really trying to think 10 years down the road and really what’s going to happen with Spooky over the years,” Baker said.

Baker said he’d limit the menu during the construction closure to small and large pizzas with just a handful of topping options, but people are expected to get the first taste of All8Up barbecue and brisket-topped pizzas.

In addition to a larger kitchen, the dining room will effectively double from the 30 seats at present to 60 to 70 seats. There will also be a dozen beers on tap, along with a selection of bottles and cans.

In Other News
1
Premier Health partners with Agilon Health to improve health outcomes...
2
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
3
Telehealth here to stay after pandemic growth
4
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3T over 10 years
5
Did COVID affect your job in health care? We want to hear from you

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top