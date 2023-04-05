All8Up pizzeria in downtown Hamilton to close for remodeling

All8Up will close for a few weeks while remodeling and expansion work is completed.
Owner Brad Baker, who bought the downtown pizza restaurant in January, said he hopes the work is done quickly because “it’s big bucks I’m losing every week I’m shut down.” The last day All8Up will be open before the construction is April 22.
A couple of days after the shutdown, Baker said he plans to move a pizza oven and some other things moved over to his Brisketology food truck and, plans to have a limited All8Up menu for delivery, carryout, and dining at Pinball Garage, which Baker also owns.
“We wanted to try at least to get people their pizzas delivered, and I wanted to keep my employees working like they’re used to working,” he said.
This expansion is happening because of the growth of Hamilton and the anticipated growth of Spooky Nook events and activities. Spooky Nook is the 1.2 million-square-foot complex on nearby North B Street that features a hotel, conference center, and the country’s largest indoor sports complex. The complex is beginning to consistently see thousands of visitors over the course of a weekend.
“We’re really trying to think 10 years down the road and really what’s going to happen with Spooky over the years,” Baker said.
Baker said he’d limit the menu during the construction closure to small and large pizzas with just a handful of topping options, but people are expected to get the first taste of All8Up barbecue and brisket-topped pizzas.
In addition to a larger kitchen, the dining room will effectively double from the 30 seats at present to 60 to 70 seats. There will also be a dozen beers on tap, along with a selection of bottles and cans.
