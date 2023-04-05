All8Up pizzeria in downtown Hamilton to close for remodeling

Owner Brad Baker, who bought the downtown pizza restaurant in January, said he hopes the work is done quickly because “it’s big bucks I’m losing every week I’m shut down.” The last day All8Up will be open before the construction is April 22.

A couple of days after the shutdown, Baker said he plans to move a pizza oven and some other things moved over to his Brisketology food truck and, plans to have a limited All8Up menu for delivery, carryout, and dining at Pinball Garage, which Baker also owns.